Lubbock Police make second arrest in Monday murder

Lubbock Police make second arrest in Monday murder
22-year-old Jeremiah Guerrero. Mugshot from 2017 arrest in Lubbock County. (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
May 7, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT - Updated May 7 at 5:07 PM

**Press Release from Lubbock Police**

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police, Texas Anti-Gang Officers and the U.S. Marshals made a second arrest at approximately 3:45 p.m. today for the murder of 17-year-old Christopher Jolly.

22-year-old Jeremiah Guerrero was taken into custody without incident in the 200 block of Cherry Avenue. Officers previously arrested 22-year-old Derik Edmond May 6 for murder.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. May 4, Lubbock Police officers responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of Zenith Avenue. Due to ongoing tensions between Guerrero, Edmond and Jolly, shots were fired when a large crowd gathered in the 2600 block of E. Baylor Street. Responding officers located 17-year-old Christopher Jolly with serious injuries. EMS transported Jolly to UMC where he was pronounced deceased.

Guerrero was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center and is being held on $200,000 bond.

Additionally, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Agency, the Department of Public Safety Northwest Region and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission assisted in this arrest.

MORE: 1 arrested for Monday East Lubbock murder

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.