Lubbock Police make second arrest in Monday murder

At approximately 2:30 a.m. May 4, Lubbock Police officers responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of Zenith Avenue. Due to ongoing tensions between Guerrero, Edmond and Jolly, shots were fired when a large crowd gathered in the 2600 block of E. Baylor Street. Responding officers located 17-year-old Christopher Jolly with serious injuries. EMS transported Jolly to UMC where he was pronounced deceased.