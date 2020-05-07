Man found dead in vehicle after being shot

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department continues its investigation after a man was found dead in his vehicle after being shot.
Police identified 28-year-old Cody Moreno as the victim.
Officers were called to a shooting around 8:10 p.m. Thursday to the 1700 block of 30th Street. Officers found Moreno in his vehicle; he was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made at this time. No description of any suspects have been made available.
Please avoid the area while emergency crews are on scene.
