Musicians Wanted! Perform out loud for Lubbock-area health care, essential workers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech School of Music is asking all Lubbock residents to perform out loud or outside at 5:30 p.m. Thursday as a way to thank health care and essential workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Musicians are asked to join in from their yards, balconies or favorite spot inside their homes and play along with four works. The School of Music has also provided the sheet music for those works.
The pieces that will be performed are Handel’s Messiah “Halleluja Chorus,” “God Bless America,” “All You Need is Love,” and “Heal the World.”
There will also be a radio broadcast from KTTZ-FM, at the same time, so anyone can listen in. Those who also want to perform along are encouraged to listen in on the radio through headphones while they play.
Performers are also asked to record themselves playing, dancing, singing or even painting and post it on social media using #SoundofLubbock.
The School of Music plans to use the videos submitted to produce the “Sound of Lubbock” Virtual Ensemble Video for future broadcast. Those interested can also sends videos to music.media@ttu.edu through WeTransfer.com.
This effort is a collaborative effort with the School of Music and Lubbock Independent School District.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.