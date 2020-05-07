Plainview family unites community with power of prayer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Flores family hosted a prayer gathering at Covenant Health Plainview on Thursday, sharing a message of hope that began with a mural on their fence and continued with prayer stops all over town.
For Cristovan and Bre Flores, along with their daughter, Jabree and son, Jordan, the adventure began in their own backyard.
“It’s actually grown so much bigger than what we had anticipated. We didn’t expect it to get this big,” Bre said.
Once they saw the positive reaction to the painting on their fence, they decided to take that message out into the community, with prayer stops at businesses and homes, with the first visit at Covenant Health.
“We lift them up in prayer and we pray over their health, we pray over their business in general, we pray over all the customers they’re going to have the next day. I think we’ve reached maybe 50 houses so far – and still counting," Bre said.
Word quickly spread, until Covenant reached out asking the two to host a community prayer gathering. The answer was an automatic yes.
“We didn’t expect it to get this big and now we’re praying for way more people than what we really expected,” Bre said.
Thursday’s gathering exceeded expectations as medical workers and community members banded together, while standing six feet apart.
Cristovan and Bre hope their actions will make a positive impact on the people they love most, their children.
“We wanted to teach them that they can make a difference even though there’s so many bad things going on in this world,” Bre said.
They say the prayers will continue as businesses open back up.
“We’ve seen not only that it helps brighten people’s day, or brings their spirits up, but we see that it’s actually helping people to heal, it’s helping people not be so afraid,” Bre said.
They hope residents across the South Plains will hear their message loud and clear, “Stay happy, stay safe, stay strong – keep your family close….keep your family close.”
