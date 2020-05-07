Slight severe threat, strong cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A strong late-season cold front is on its way. Ahead of the front, heat, wind, and possbily severe storms. Behind the front, a chill will settle in as the gusty wind continues. Here's what I expect around the front, and Mothers' Day.
This morning mostly cloudy, becoming windy and warm.
This afternoon partly cloudy, windy, and hot. There is a slight chance of isolated strong/severe storms late afternoon into early evening, mainly in the eastern viewing area. Damaging large hail and wind gusts are possible.
Temperatures today will peak in the 90s. My forecast high for Lubbock is 97°. The May 7 record high is 100° (in 2009). The average May 7 high is 81°.
Winds most of the day will range from 20 to 30 mph. Gusts near 40 mph are possible. Much stronger gusts are likely near any storms.
Reminder, whenever our West Texas Wind Machine is active, it is a NO BURN DAY. The National Weather Service has placed much of the viewing area under a Fire Weather Warning (aka Red Flag Warning).
May 7 is the anniversary of Lubbock's coldest temperature in the month of May. The year was 1917. The temperature 29°.
Tonight partly cloudy, windy, and much cooler. Lows will range from the mid-40s northwest to the upper 50s southeast.
Tomorrow will be partly sunny with a windy and chilly morning, a breezy and much cooler afternoon.
High temperatures Friday will be approximately 30 degrees cooler than today, ranging from the mid-60s north to near 70 in the southern viewing area.
Winds most of tomorrow will continue to range from 20 to 30 mph with gusts near 40 mph. However, we should see speeds gradually dropping off through the afternoon.
Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy, winds will be light, and it will be chilly. Lows will range from the upper 30s northwest to the mid-40s southeast.
Mothers' Day brings a slight chance of rain, mainly late. Sunday otherwise will be mostly cloudy and breezy. The morning will be a little chilly, the afternoon warm.
