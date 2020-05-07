South Plains state senator contributes to Dallas salon owner defense

“I felt I had every right to fund her defense,” Perry said. “She was well within her right to say, ‘I can’t do this.’ As she said, if you believe your law trumps my ability to provide for my family, then so be it. So, I wasn’t disputing the consequence but the idea that you have to apologize to the system that you are charged with the responsibility of governing and to let that go by as an elected official? It’s just time to call it out what it is. I’m not making an indictment or a statement on any of my elected officials that feel differently. We all have to live in, kind of govern under our personal beliefs as well as what we believe but I couldn’t let that stand.”