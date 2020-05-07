Still too early to tell if economy re-opening has increased COVID cases

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Though there has been no spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Lubbock County, the department of public health says it is still too early to tell if opening up the state and local economy has had an impact on the number.
Katherine Wells, director of public health, said during a Thursday news conference if there is an increase it would start to show up in the numbers sometime next week.
Currently, the number of of active cases in Lubbock County has been on a downward trend, while the number of new cases per day has stayed in the single digits — at least through most of this week. Those with the city continue to encourage area residents to get tested if they feel they have COVID symptoms.
Wells also said when someone does get the virus, the typical recovery time is about 18 days but in some cases it has taken up to 40.
Passing on the virus is still a threat and could have an effect on other people.
Wells added, three of the four latest deaths in Lubbock County were outside of nursing homes with people who were older.
The city has also identified two fairly large exposure sites in area nursing homes, but it did not disclosed in which nursing homes those were in. Visitors are not only discouraged from visiting any nursing homes but an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott has kept them closed to the public.
Social distancing continues to be encouraged by city leaders, especially as Mother’s Day is coming up. Some measures people can take prevent spreading the virus include staying six feet away from others, wearing a facial covering and frequently washing hands.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.