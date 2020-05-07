Strong cold front to bring lower temps and higher winds on Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Severe weather impacted a small portion of the South Plains this evening but the real event will be a 30 degree drop in temps tomorrow.
A strong cold front will roll across the area overnight and bring winds from the northeast at 25-35 mph with gusts over 40 by Friday morning. Those winds will knock the morning lows to the 40s in the northern South Plains and low 50s in Lubbock.
On Friday will be windy most of the day with a high in the mid 60s in Lubbock. With a high of 99 degrees on Thursday, just one degree short of the record, it will be much cooler tomorrow.
So the combination of strong northerly winds and cool temps will put a chill in the air Friday morning and keep it noticeable through the day.
As for the weekend, you can expect a cold Saturday am and a slightly warmer Saturday afternoon. I do expect a high of about 75 for the afternoon Saturday, and between 70 to 75 degrees on Mother’s Day.
There will be a slight chance of showers on Sunday but the next chance of rain will come Monday. Showers and storm will be possible from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon with temps slowly warming to the 70s. Severe weather is not likely, but some locally heavy rain may occur on Monday.
