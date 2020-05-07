WATCH LIVE: City hosts 11:30 a.m. COVID-19 update

- It’s too early to know if re-opening economy has impacted COVID-19 cases
- Three of last four fatalities were not nursing homes residents
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is having a news conference at 11:30 a.m. to provide the latest information from the health department and some data analysis on COVID-19 in Lubbock County.
Speakers during today’s news conference will include Katherine Wells, director of public health; Dr. Ron Cook, the Lubbock health authority; Shelia Patterson Harris, District 2 city councilperson; Juan Chadis, District 1 city councilperson; and Dan Pope, Lubbock’ mayor.
