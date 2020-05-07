Woman recovers in Lubbock hospital after crash near Colorado City

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Mississippi woman is recovering in a Lubbock hospital after a fatal two-vehicle crash east of Colorado City.
That crash took place just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, less than one mile east of Colorado City.
The Department of Public Safety says a semi-truck was going west on Interstate 20 while the woman, Shadyne Santrice Pittman of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, was going in the opposite direction.
The semi, driven by 63-year-old Humberto Ramirez Molina of Whittier, California, veered into the median and into the opposite lanes. Pittman hit the semi-truck’s trailer as it went into her lane.
The semi went into a ditch, then rolled, ejecting Molina. He was pronounced dead at the scene and DPS says he was not wearing a seatbelt.
DPS also adds a defective front tire may have contributed to the crash.
Pittman was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock, where she remains in serious condition.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.