Arrington congratulates UMC on 6,000th drive-thru test for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Congressman Jodey Arrington was in Lubbock Friday, congratulating the staff at University Medical Center as they marked their 6,000th drive-thru test for COVID-19.
"As Lubbock continues to lead the state in COVID19 testing, I'm very pleased to learn UMC marked it's 6,000th drive-thru test, an important milestone in the Hub City's recovery. Testing capacity will be a major success factor for re-opening our economy and giving folks the confidence to return to the marketplace and back to normal,” said Arrington.
"In celebration of nurses appreciation week, it was my privilege to visit with Chief Nursing Officer Tammy Williams, and her team, presenting them with a flag flown over the US Capitol in honor of the countless sacrifices they make for West Texans."
“The nurses at UMC, and all frontline healthcare workers at facilities throughout West Texas, put their own health and safety at risk every day to protect our families and keep our communities healthy. This was a small way to say, ‘thank you’ for all they do.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.