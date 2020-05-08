Borden County waterline repairs Monday, boil water notice

BORDEN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Borden County Water System will be conducting scheduled maintenance on the main water line Monday, May 11.
Water service will be off for approximately four hours starting at 9:00 a.m. Monday morning. Every customer will be without water until service is restored later that day.
Once the scheduled maintenance is conducted, the public water system is required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to send out a boil water notice to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).
Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice.
The rescind notice will notify customers that it is no longer necessary to boil water, and that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
