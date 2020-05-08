City Council Members offer Mother’s Day Advice

Patterson-Harris, representing district 2, said she wants people to know that testing at the TJ Patterson library is free to those who do not have insurance. She said that there have been 79 tests at the new Patterson testing site... and that’s good… but she says many more should take advantage of this, especially now that the CDC has increased priority testing among certain ethnic groups considered high risk.She explained, “Currently, those groups are African Americans, Hispanics and Latinos and some American Indian tribes.” She added that if someone is in one of those groups and feels like they should be tested, they should do so. The CDC has updated its guidelines to recognize that some people in those minority groups could be healthy carriers of Covid 19 without showing symptoms.