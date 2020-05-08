Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, barbershops and other personal care businesses will be allowed to re-open today but there are restrictions.
- Stations must be six feet apart, and masks are recommended for stylists and customers.
- Customers are asked to wait in their vehicles until it’s their turn in the chari.
- Read more on opening up here: Mayor Pope asking customers to stay safe, reopen ‘the Lubbock way’
Lubbock County has seven new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 582.
- There are 240 active cases in the county, with 294 recoveries.
- So far, 48 people have died.
- Get a detailed look at those cases here: COVID-19: 7 new cases, 11 more recovered; 582 total in Lubbock County
Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday night in the 1700 block of 30th Street.
- Officers found 28-year-old Cody Moreno dead inside his vehicle.
- So far, no arrests have been made.
- Read more here: Man found dead in vehicle after being shot
The United State COVID-19 death toll has gone past the 75,000 mark and continues to climb.
- Daily new cases have continued to stay between the 20,000-30,000 mark for nearly a week.
- The current number of active cases is more than 1.25 million.
- Read more from The Associated Press: Trump administration buries detailed CDC advice on reopening
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.