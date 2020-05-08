Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

More businesses to re-open today, county COVID cases rise in single digits, police identify shooting victim

By Michael Cantu | May 8, 2020 at 6:11 AM CDT - Updated May 8 at 6:11 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, barbershops and other personal care businesses will be allowed to re-open today but there are restrictions.

Lubbock County has seven new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 582.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday night in the 1700 block of 30th Street.

The United State COVID-19 death toll has gone past the 75,000 mark and continues to climb.

