Lubbock daycare employee tests positive for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has confirmed an employee of a local daycare has tested positive for COVID-19.
The City says on Thursday, May 7. management at Camp DBS (Doodle Bug Square) notified the health department that an employee tested positive.
Parents were notified and the facility was closed on Friday for deep cleaning. Some children, based on exposure, will be quarantined.
The City of Lubbock says the facility is following all health department recommendations.
