KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Samuel

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Samuel, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Samuel is a 2-year-old black and white pit-lab mix who has been at the shelter for about a month.
He has a lot of energy, so he would probably do best with a big back yard to run around and play in. He is fixed and up-to-date on his vaccines.
Samuel’s adoption fees for Friday, May 8, have been waived.
Anyone interested in adoption is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
