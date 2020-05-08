Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TEXAS-SALON
Texas salon owner jailed for defying governor's order freed
DALLAS (AP) — A Texas salon owner who was jailed for defying Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s public health orders by keeping her business open is free again. Shelley Luther walked out of a Dallas jail Thursday to cheering supporters. She wore a mask while leaving jail less than 48 hours after a judge sentenced her to a week in jail for flouting public health orders meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Her release came shortly after the governor weakened his own mandate following an outcry by conservatives and GOP lawmakers. Luther, who refused to apologize or promise to keep her business closed even after a Dallas judge said dong so might keep her out of jail, said she was overwhelmed as she walked toward a crowd chanting her name.
MAN HIT ON RUNWAY
Jetliner hits, kills man on Austin, Texas, airport runway
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A man was struck and killed on a runway by a commercial jet landing on a runway at an Austin, Texas, airport. Authorities say he incident happened Thursday night at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. A statement from the Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot of a Southwest Airlines flight arriving from Dallas reported seeing a person on Runway 17-Right shortly after touching down at 8:12 p.m. The driver of an airport operations vehicle later found the body on the runway. Airport spokesman Bryce Dubee says officials don’t believe the unidentified man was supposed to be on Runway 17-R at the time, but they’re working to confirm that and determine the events leading up to the incident.
AP-US-HOUSTON-SLAYINGS
Houston fatal shootings part of nearly 50% jump in homicides
HOUSTON (AP) — Police say the fatal shooting of three men in less than an hour in Houston is part of a nearly 50% increase in homicides in the city this year. Houston police spokeswoman Jodi Silva says while investigators are still trying to determine a cause for the jump in homicides, one possible factor could be the reduced illegal drug supply due to the coronavirus. The first shooting Wednesday night is believed to have been drug-related while motives for the other two are still being investigated. Police say a suspect, 35-year-old Joshua Kelsey, was arrested early Thursday after a short pursuit in a stolen car.
DEADLY PLANE CRASH-TEXAS
Pilot killed in fiery small-plane crash south of Fort Worth
BURLESON, Texas (AP) — First responders say the pilot of a small plane was killed when the aircraft crashed and burned shortly after takeoff from a North Texas airport. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Cessna crashed around 3:30 p.m. Thursday about 1 mile south of Fort Worth Spinks Airport. That's about 12 miles south of Fort Worth. A spokesman for MedStar EMS says the pilot was the lone person aboard the aircraft and died at the scene. There was no immediate word on the pilot's identity. No cause has been determined. The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board will the investigation.
PRIEST-SEXUAL MISCONDUCT
San Antonio-area priest removed after misconduct allegations
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest has been removed from the pastorate of a suburban San Antonio church after the archdiocese received two allegations of sexual misconduct. The San Antonio archdiocese says Monsignor Carlos Davalos has been removed as pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Helotes and suspended from the ministry pending an investigation. In a letter to parishioners, Archbishop Gustavo Garcia Siller said Davalos is accused of sending sexually inappropriate texts to an adult parishioner earlier this year and sexually inappropriate comments to a minor in 2013. Davalos has declined comment.
TEXAS EXECUTION-STAY
Appeals court delays Texas execution set for next week
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An East Texas man who asserts that he’s intellectually disabled has won a reprieve from his execution scheduled for next week for a 2007 shootout that left two sheriff’s officers dead. Randall Wayne Mays was set to receive lethal injection May 13 for the shootings at his Henderson County home. In an order issued Thursday, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals issued a stay of execution and remanded Mays’ case to the trial court in Henderson County for review of his intellectual-disability claim. Mays’ attorneys say the 60-year-old suffers from delusions.
POLICE HELICOPTER CRASH-HOUSTON
NTSB: Houston police helicopter rotated before crashing
HOUSTON (AP) — Federal investigators say a video made by a witness shows a Houston police helicopter rotating in the air before plunging to the ground and crashing, killing one person aboard and injuring the other. In a preliminary report issued Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board drew no conclusions as to the cause of the deadly May 2 crash. The NTSB noted that the weather was good and winds were light when the crash happened near Bush Intercontinental Airport shortly after 2 a.m.
UNMARKED POLICE VEHICLE STOLEN
Louisiana patrol car stolen, used in fatal shooting in Texas
PORT ARTHUR, Texas (AP) — Authorities say an unmarked police vehicle in Louisiana was stolen and used in two attempted armed robberies in Texas that ended with the suspect being fatally shot by a man he tried to rob. Opelousas police in Louisiana were carrying out a narcotics investigation at a motel Tuesday when someone stole a running patrol vehicle from the parking lot. Police in Port Arthur, Texas, located the vehicle Tuesday evening. Port Arthur Police Chief Timothy Duriso said 25-year-old Leon Jones III was shot and killed by a man he tried to rob. The man who shot Jones wasn’t injured.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON
Trump praises Texas governor as states roll back limits
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is praising another Republican governor for rolling back state coronavirus restrictions despite failing to meet the administration’s recommended benchmarks. Trump welcomed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to the White House on Thursday and told reporters he's “not sure that we even have a choice” when it comes to states reopening." Abbott’s visit comes as he faces mounting pressure back home to reboot the Texas economy at a faster pace, even as cases in his state are on the upswing. Trump also held a National Day of Prayer service in the Rose Garden, praying for frontline workers and the families of those who have fallen sick.
BC-U.S.-NEIMAN MARCUS-BANKRUPTCY
Neiman Marcus becomes 2nd major retailer to seek Chapter 11
NEW YORK (AP) — Neiman Marcus, the 112-year-old storied luxury department store chain, is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. It is the first department store chain and second major retailer to be toppled by the coronavirus pandemic. As part of the bankruptcy filing, Neiman Marcus says it has secured $675 million in financing from creditors to keep operating during the restructuring. The Dallas-based company operates 43 stores and expects to emerge from bankruptcy by this coming fall. A company spokeswoman said no mass closings are planned. The filing comes as department stores were already in a weakened state. Now the coronavirus pandemic is putting them further in peril.