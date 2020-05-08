Lubbock barber shops happy to open after frustrating closure

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Barber shop doors have been closed for at least a month, but Friday morning many of them were back open for customers to return a few at a time.
“I guess I was just naive in thinking that we’d all take a 14-day quarantine period and those of us that weren’t sick, we come to work and those were sick to see the doctor, ” Owner of Jerry’s Barber Shop Maurice Stanley said. “But, that’s obviously not what happened.”
Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order issued May 5 allowed the following businesses to open Friday under certain conditions: Cosmetology salons, hair salons, barber shops, nail salons/shops, and other establishments where licensed cosmetologists or barbers practice their trade; provided, however, that all such salons, shops, and establishments must ensure at least six feet of social distancing between operating work stations.
Outside Stanley’s shop is a sign-up sheet for customers to use instead of waiting inside. Customers are called when it’s their time for a haircut. Stanley tells KCBD it’s great to get back to business, but the frustration over the decision to restrict his business remains.
“I don’t think that we should have been closed at the expense of a lot of other businesses being open that I didn’t consider being essential,” Stanley said.
He wants to know exactly who had the authority to determine what was essential and what was not. He said he understands local leaders, like Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope, were caught in a difficult situation.
“I came down [to the barber shop] every day,” Stanley said. “I’d check the mail and get the newspaper. Sometimes I’d sit in here and wonder if I just should cut my losses and forget it, because there was no definite date we were going to go back. I had a real issue with that. We needed some date, certain things are going to happen.”
After three decades in the business of cutting hair, Stanley decided not to retire. In fact, he decided he would add an extra day to his work week to keep up with the demand from customers, some of whom waited several hours for a chance to sit in his chair Friday.
“I don’t really consider myself to be that good or that important, but I do appreciate the people that’s doing that, coming to see us and coming back,” Stanley said. “Without them, we are nothing. We’re just a run-of-the-mill place. They make it. They create it.”
Ish Hernandez is the owner of the Broadway Barber Shop in downtown Lubbock. His shop is also not allowing customers to wait inside for a chance at a cut.
“It’s going to be appointments from here on out until they give us the green light,” Hernandez said. “Then, we can take these masks off and you can see my teeth and my smile. I’m excited to have the reopening of this pandemic. Let’s go.”
Stanley is confident his shop will be able to get back to normal financially. He’s received support from the federal Paycheck Protection Program as well as the community.
“If I’m gonna have to ride out something like this, I’d rather ride it out in Lubbock, Texas, than anywhere else.”
