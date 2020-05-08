Mother’s Day Weekend forecast: chilly mornings, windy mild afternoons

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s interesting that it was the very same time period last year when a strong cold front slammed into the South Plains. I don’t recall the winds being as strong as this year’s front, but it was a colder front.
Last year on the 9th the afternoon temp was 61 degrees and on the 10th the afternoon temp was a cold 47 degrees under cloudy skies.
This year’s front came in a day earlier and produce winds near hurricane force at White River Lake, a 68 mph wind gust in the early morning.
Looking ahead, here’s the Mother’s Day forecast; chilly Saturday morning with a sunny and mild afternoon with winds about 10-20 mph from the south.
Very similar forecast for Sunday, however, winds will increase some in the afternoon along with clouds and moisture.
Hopefully, the moisture will lead to a 50% chance of showers and storms on Monday and into early Tuesday.
I hope that you have a great Mother’s Day weekend and stay safe.
