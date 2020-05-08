Murder suspect Casey Owens posts bond, required to stay at parent’s home in Shallowater

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Murder suspect Casey Owens, accused of waiting in ambush and killing a man at his ex-girlfriend’s home in December 2017, will be required to stay at his parent’s home after posting a half million dollar bond.on Friday.
The court set the conditions of his release below:
1) Defendant will be placed under house arrest and will not be allowed to leave his parent’s house in Shallowater, Texas unless he is reporting to pre-trial services or an emergency requires him to leave the house;
2) Defendant will wear a GPS monitor;
3) Defendant will not travel south of 4th street in Lubbock, Texas unless he is reporting to pre-trial services and;
4) Defendant will have no contact with (names redacted)
Owens is accused of shooting and killing 38-year-old Landon Terry at a home in the 6000 block of 88th Street back on Friday morning, Dec. 22, 2017.
Officers found Terry on the ground struggling to breathe after suffering gunshot wounds to his chest, left leg, and right bicep.
Terry was rushed to University Medical Center where he later died.
The woman who called police said Owens was an ex-boyfriend who used to live at that home with her.
The police report said, "Owens had entered the listed residence without authorization and had hidden, waiting for her to return to the residence before threatening her and shooting Terry."
Police say Owens hit her in the head with a gun before shooting Terry.
The woman told police she was currently dating Terry.
Owens was supposed to have a jury trial on April 13, 2020 at 9 a.m., but proceedings were delayed by COVID virus restrictions.
A pretrial hearing has been set for May 15.
