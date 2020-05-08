A significant temperature drop, then Mothers’ Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Right on schedule, the arrival overnight of the strong late-season cold front in my forecast since early in the week. Overnight gusts greater than 60 mph were recorded. I'll add the list in an update to this story later this morning. In addition to windy, today will be MUCH cooler than yesterday. Here's what I expect today and this Mothers' Day weekend.
This morning partly cloudy and windy with a chill in the air. A Wind Advisory is in effect until noon today. Gusts near 50 mph are possible.
This afternoon partly cloudy, windy, and MUCH cooler. Wind speeds will only gradually diminish through the afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the 60s, about 30 degrees lower than yesterday!
Tonight will be partly cloudy, winds will be light, and it will be chilly. Lows will range from the upper 30s northwest to the mid-40s southeast.
Saturday will begin with a chill, but winds will be light and the sky mostly sunny. The afternoon should be pleasant, if a little cool for some West Texans. Count John Robison as one! Temperatures will peak in the 70s.
Mothers' Day brings a slight chance of rain, mainly late. Sunday otherwise will be mostly cloudy and breezy. The morning will be a little chilly, the afternoon warm.
Rain chances are looking up Monday. At this time, severe weather appears unlikely. However, there may be some locally heavy rainfall. Check it out, and watch for possible changes, in our 10-Day Forecast here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD Weather App.
A so-called Super Moon rises this evening. I’ll include more in my video which later this morning I will post here on our Weather Page.
