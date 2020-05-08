Texas Air National Guard to have Covenant, UMC flyover

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Gunfighters, a squadron of the 149th Fighter Wing in the Texas Air National Guard’s F-16 fighter jets, will have a flyover at both major Lubbock hospitals from 9:30-10 a.m. Monday.
The jets will come into Lubbock from the east and fly over Covenant Children’s, then to Covenant Medical Center, before going to University Medical Center and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center campus to the north.
This is an effort to show support for local hospitals, health care providers and care givers.
There is also a special Lubbock connection included in this flyover.
Dr. Larry Warmoth has been a gunfighter for 14 years and a member of the military for 29 and plans to retire from the guard in December. Warmoth has cared for patients in both Covenant and UMC.
The Gunfighters are made up of 30 pilots who fly the F-16s. The gunfighter pilots for Monday are Kuda, Motown, Dirty and Jaws.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.