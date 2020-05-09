Lubbock Fire Heavy rescue team assists bicyclist who fell at Mae Simmons Park

Editor’s Note: It was originally reported that the individual fell into the water, but this was a misunderstanding. The bicyclist fell in a part of the park that was hard to access, so the Heavy Rescue Team was called with a basket.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews including the Heavy Rescue Team were called to help an individual who fell while bicycling at Mae Simmons Park.
According to Lubbock Fire Rescue, a call came in to EMS around 10:20 Saturday morning, to assist a bicyclist who fell in a place that was hard to access at Mae Simmons Park, in the area of 2300 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
The Heavy Rescue Team arrived with a basket to rescue the individual. It is unconfirmed at this time where exactly in the park the person fell.
They were taken by EMS with “traumatic injuries,” their current condition is unknown at this time.
Stay with KCBD for more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.