Nurse in NYC says things are getting better, has a message for Lubbockites

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 14,000 people have died in New York City due to COVID-19, but hospitalizations and new cases are flattening and now a Lubbock travel nurse-who is helping out there- says he is seeing this progress on the toughest assignment of his life.
Eric Knight is an ICU nurse at UMC.
“New York needs help. I’m an ICU nurse, so send me up to New York,” said Eric Knight, a travel nurse from Lubbock on what he said to his recruiter at the beginning of March as cases were beginning to climb. “I signed the contract and two days later I arrived in New York.”
During his first week, he said he had more than a couple of patients in the ICU with COVID-19. Normally, he says, ICU nurses are assigned two patients at a time.
“All night, all I did was run around and give medicine and make sure none of the medications ran out of what they were given.”
He says some hospital units were converted into ICU rooms, and these rooms had two people in them. Most of the time, they treated PPE like gold.
“We used one gown and we’d hang it outside the door and if we have to go back in there, we put on the same gown and go back in there.”
Knight said it was hard to keep track of all of the patients and too many were passing away at once.
“I’d work one night and come in the next day and my patient wasn’t there. There were so many people you didn’t have time to figure out, did they die? Die they get transferred? What happened?”
But now as hospitalizations are going down for now and Knight says there’s a good supply of PPE, hospital-life is getting better in the ICU in New York. He says units were re-coverted into what they were before. He says it’s these chaotic times that remind him why he admires his co-workers, patients, and career.
“These were all tele-nurses or brand new graduates who had never taken care of patients this sick. I would tell all of these new nurses or new ICU nurses how to take care of ICU patients and for me, that was one of the best things that I’ve experienced. I cannot emphasize how much I love taking care of people and bringing a smile and love being with them and anything I can do to help them.”
Knight says at one point, all 30 beds on his floor were taken up by COVID-19 patients and now there are ten. He doesn’t want people in West Texas to forget the curve can go up, so as he gets ready to continue the fight in New York City for the next eight weeks, he has this message for Lubbockites:
“You have to wash your hands and wear your face mask. It’s not to prevent you from getting the disease. It’s to protect the people in the population who will die from it.”
