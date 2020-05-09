Slim chance of storms late Mother’s Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Saturday night remains fair across West Texas with cool overnight lows in the 40’s and 50’s across the entire region.
Models show low clouds and even a few light showers possible Sunday morning for Mother’s Day.
During the late afternoon and evening hours, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible.
This favors the time frame from 6:00 p.m. to midnight with most of the storms tracking to the east.
After midnight, storms may also move across the area from New Mexico.
This may affect the Northwestern South Plains during the overnight hours Sunday night into Monday.
High temperatures will be a little warmer with most areas topping out in the 75 to 80 degree range with lower to middle 80’s possible across the Southern half of the South Plains.
Rain chances increase Monday and Tuesday with a low risk for severe thunderstorms late Monday into Tuesday.
