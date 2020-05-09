Super Saturday Forecast For National Dog Mom’s Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A chilly start on this Satruday, which is also National Dog Mom's Day! Wind speeds reduced today, sustained from the south and southeast between 5-10mph. Temperatures rebound into the middle to upper 70's this afternoon under mostly sunny sky.
Though the air feels cooler, the sun is still quite capable of damaging unprotected skin as UV index is still very high for today. Today will be a great day to be outdoors enjoying the weather, so take full advantage if you are able.
Sunday morning temperatures begin cool once more in the upper 40's to lower 50's, but as Mother's Day progresses high temperatures will become slightly warmer in the upper 70's to lower 80's. It will be a very nice day to treat Mom to an outdoor picnic or walk in the park with wind speeds becoming slightly breezy during the afternoon sustained from the southeast between 15-20mph.
Southeasterly wind this weekend will be assisting to usher in moisture that will bring our next chance for showers beginning Sunday afternoon with scattered showers, primarily in the Texas Panhandle.
By Sunday evening an upper level disturbance will be bringing better chances for precipitation to the southern plains as it approaches northern New Mexico. Storm chances increase Monday as the disturbance increases instability bringing with it the possibility of some storms becoming severe.
Precipitation chances begin to decrease Tuesday while temperatures increase back into the upper 80's to lower 90's by Wednesday afternoon.
