Work continues on Lubbock Tornado Memorial as city marks 50th anniversary on Monday

May 11, 2020, will be the 50th Anniversary of the 1970 Lubbock Tornado. Twenty-six Lubbock citizens lost their lives that day. The Lubbock Tornado Memorial Gateway at Lubbock National Bank Park will memorialize the victims, while also paying tribute to the leadership who brought Lubbock through an intense recovery after the storm. Construction is underway on the privately funded memorial, which will include 18-feet tall granite walls mimicking the path of the storm over city streets. The walls will be inscribed with names of victims and community leaders and will include quotes from the era for future generations. Areas of reflection and tribute to the community leaders who led the community through the devastation and to recovery are also incorporated into the memorial.