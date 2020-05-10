Mother’s Day Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY! Temperatures this Sunday are starting out slightly warmer than yesterday, but increasing moisture courtesy southerly wind becoming slightly breezy this afternoon will help keep temperatures in the middle to upper 70's.
A chance through the day for scattered shower activity though much of our rain chances favor the evening and overnight hours. Some storms may become severe and we will be closely monitoring conditions as the day progresses.
Overnight temperatures drop back into the lower 50′s with rain chances increasing during the day with temperatures in the middle 70′s by Monday afternoon. Rain chances continue through the day Monday, but stronger storms may be possible overnight through Tuesday morning.
Tuesday morning lingering showers and cloud cover helps to keep temperatures from dropping below the middle 50's but by afternoon we begin to dry out and temperatures rebound into the upper 70's to lower 80's under mostly sunny sky.
Wendesday and Thursday look to be the best days to enjoy being outdoors, though temperatures are expected to return to the lower 90's ahead of next weekend when rain chances are in the forecast so far.
