Police investigate after Lubbock teen possibly kidnapped

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager who was possibly kidnapped early Sunday morning.
Police say 17-year-old Angel Guzman pulled 15-year-old Isabelle Cabrera into a white Dodge Charger and drove away. The vehicle’s last known location was in Sweetwater.
The incident was reported at 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Slide Road.
Cabrera is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair, blue eyes, who stands at 5-feet and weighs 98 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white writing, gray joggers with a bandana pattern and gray socks.
Guzman is described as a Hispanic male with black hair, brown eyes, who stands at 5-feet-6-inches and weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt with a blue and black stripe, and blue jeans.
Those with any information are asked call Lubbock police’s dispatch desk at 806-775-2865 or Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
