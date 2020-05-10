Slight storm chance Sunday night, storms more likely Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Sunday was mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the 70’s for most of the viewing area.
Clouds continue tonight with storms possible during the overnight hours if storms can hold together across New Mexico.
Storms in New Mexico are moving southeast and could clip the viewing area between midnight and 4:00 a.m.
This favors the Northwestern half of the South Plains.
Lows tonight end up in the lower to middle 50’s.
Rain chances increase Monday and Tuesday with a low risk for severe thunderstorms late Monday into Tuesday.
Models show the best chance of thunderstorms between 4:00 p.m. and midnight Monday evening.
Storms may initially develop near the Texas/New Mexico state line and track east throughout the evening hours.
There is a risk for hail, strong wind gusts and frequent lightning with any storms that develop Monday afternoon and evening.
We should dry out Tuesday.
Highs Monday warm into the 75 to 80 degree range.
Middle 80’s are expected Tuesday as skies clear.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.