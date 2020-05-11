Boil water notice issued for Sundown

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Sundown has issued a boil water notice for all residents on May 11.
The city of Sundown has stated that due to conditions that have occurred recently in the water system, the Texas Commission on Environment Quality has required all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
No time table has been released for how long the boil water notice will be in affect.
KCBD will provide an update when the boil water notice is lifted.
