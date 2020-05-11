City of Amarillo announces 5 police chief finalists

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is announcing five finalists for the chief of police position for the Amarillo Police Department.
These finalists will go through extensive interviews over the next two weeks.
The City hopes to announce a final selection at the end of this month.
The candidates for the APD chief of police position are:
- Stan Standridge, a 25-year veteran of the Abilene Police Department and their current chief of police. He holds a Master in Public Administration from Sam Houston State University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Session 226.
- Brad McKeone has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience and is currently deputy chief of police for the Coral Springs, Florida Police Department. He holds a Master in Criminal Justice Administration from Columbia University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Session 276.
- Greg Stevens has more than 31 years of experience in civilian and military law enforcement and is currently chief of police in Rockport. He retired as Lubbock’s chief of police in May 2019. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Texas Tech University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Session 252.
- Ken Funtek has been with the Amarillo Police Department for almost 28 years and is currently the Assistant Chief of Police of Investigations and Staff Services. He holds a Master in Political Science from West Texas A&M University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Session 253.
- Martin Birkenfeld Jr. has been with the Amarillo Police Department for 30 years and is currently the Assistant Chief of the Operations Bureau. He holds a Master of Business Administration from West Texas A&M University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Session 266.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.