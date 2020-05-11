WATCH LIVE: City host 11:30 a.m. COVID-19 update

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will have its bi-weekly COVID-19 public update at 11:30 a.m. today.
During today’s news conference, the public will hear from Katherine Wells, the director of public health; Dr. Ron Cook, Lubbock health authority; Randy Christian, city councilman; and Dan Pope, Lubbock’s mayor.
This comes as more social distancing rules are relaxed and businesses throughout the state open up. On Friday hair salons, barbershops and other beauty businesses in Texas were the latest to re-open with some restrictions in place.
The update also comes as the number of COVID cases in Lubbock county continues its single digit streak.
As of now, there are 592 total cases confirmed in the county. Of those cases 235 are active, 18 others are hospitalized and 49 people have died.
