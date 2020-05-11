Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, one person is dead after a shooting just after 3:30 a.m. near 49th Street and Bangor Avenue.
- Officers arrived to find one man dead at the scene.
- There is no word on the victim’s name or if any arrests have been made.
Today marks the 50th anniversary of the 1970 tornado.
- Two tornadoes, including an F-5, destroyed downtown Lubbock, killing 26 people and destroying hundreds of homes.
- The storms helped lead to the creation of the Fujita tornado scale.
The Texas Air National Guard will honor Lubbock health care workers this morning.
- Four F-16 fighter jets will fly over Covenant and University Medical Center.
- The flyover is part of Operation American Resolve, a nation-wide salute to health care workers.
Comedian and actor Jerry stiller has died at age 92.
- His son, Ben Stiller, tweeted that news this morning.
- Jerry Stiller was best known as a comedian who started out in the ’50s, opposite his wife Anne Meara.
- He later emerged as Frank Costanza in the 90s, a role that earned him an academy award in 1997.
