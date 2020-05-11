Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

1 killed after morning shooting, today marks 50th anniversary of Lubbock tornadoes, Jerry Stiller dies at 92

By Michael Cantu | May 11, 2020 at 6:13 AM CDT - Updated May 11 at 6:18 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, one person is dead after a shooting just after 3:30 a.m. near 49th Street and Bangor Avenue.

  • Officers arrived to find one man dead at the scene.
  • There is no word on the victim’s name or if any arrests have been made.
  • Read more here: 1 found dead near 4900 Bangor Avenue

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the 1970 tornado.

The Texas Air National Guard will honor Lubbock health care workers this morning.

Comedian and actor Jerry stiller has died at age 92.

  • His son, Ben Stiller, tweeted that news this morning.
  • Jerry Stiller was best known as a comedian who started out in the ’50s, opposite his wife Anne Meara.
  • He later emerged as Frank Costanza in the 90s, a role that earned him an academy award in 1997.
  • Read more here: Jerry Stiller, comedian and ‘Seinfeld’ actor, dies at 92

