Dumas Chief of Police Marvin Trejo passes away
(Source: Dumas Police Department)
By Vanessa Garcia | May 11, 2020 at 4:56 AM CDT - Updated May 11 at 6:49 AM

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Dumas Police Department said Chief of Police Marvin Trejo has passed away.

DPD made the announcement on Sunday.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Chief Trejo,” the police department wrote. “Rest in peace sir, we have the watch from here.”

Chief Trejo took the position in 2019 after former Chief of Police Jim Nelson retired.

Before, he served the police department for many years in Dumas.

The cause of death has not been released.

