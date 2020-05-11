FULL VIDEO: One on one with Texas Tech softball coach Adrian Gregory

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sports Reporter Ronald Clark goes one on one with Lady Raiders Head softball coach Coach Adrian Gregory in an interview you’ll only see here on KCBD.
Gregory discussed the shut down of the season, conversations between her and the teams senior group after the NCAA rewarded them with an additional year, and the state of the softball program going forward.
Tech softball was on a 7 game winning streak when the season came to an abrupt end. The Lady Raiders were in Hawaii for the Rainbow Wahine Classic when the announcement was made.
