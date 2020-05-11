KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Adrienne

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Adrienne, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Adrienne is a 2-year-old black and white pit mix who has been at the shelter for two months.
She is spayed and up-to-date on her shots. She would make a great family dog and would love to have a yard to run and sunbathe in.
Adrienne’s adoption fees for Monday, May 11, have been waived.
Anyone interested in adoption is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day:
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.