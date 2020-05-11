Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
More than 1,000 new virus cases, 39 more deaths in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials report more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus and 39 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday reported a total of 38,869 confirmed cases and 1,088 deaths. The true numbers are likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SUING CHINA
US virus patients and businesses sue China over outbreak
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Lawsuits are starting to pile up around the U.S. seeking to hold China accountable for the coronavirus pandemic. The complaints claim that Chinese authorities did not do enough to corral the virus initially, tried to hide what was happening and engaged in a cover-up to conceal their actions and what they knew. The Chinese foreign ministry says the country has been transparent and that the lawsuits have no factual basis. The cases face an uphill climb because of a 1976 federal law stating that foreign governments are immune from U.S. lawsuits with certain exceptions.
ONLINE THREAT-WALMART
Texas man accused of online threat mentioning Walmart
HORIZON CITY, Texas (AP) — The FBI said Saturday that a 29-year-old Texas man has been arrested, accused of making online threats that included a photo of a weapon and a reference to Walmart. The FBI said it received a tip on Thursday evening about a social media post with a picture of a weapon. The FBI said 29-year-old Alex R. Barron of Horizon City was identified as the owner of the account. He was arrested Friday evening. Horizon City is located about 20 miles southeast of El Paso, where a shooter on Aug. 3, 2019, opened fire at a Walmart. Twenty-three people were killed in that attack.
BC-MS-RUST COLLEGE-NEW PRESIDENT
Former Texas mayor named president at college in Mississippi
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — A historically black college in northern Mississippi is naming the former mayor of San Antonio as its next president. Trustees of Rust College in Holly Springs on Friday announced Ivy Taylor as the 12th president of the 800-student school, which is affiliated with the United Methodist Church. Taylor will succeed David Beckley, who has been Rust’s president for 27 years. The Texan will be the first female president of Rust, chosen after an eight month search. Taylor served as mayor of San Antonio for three years and as a member of the San Antonio City Council for five years.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HARVESTERS
Harvesters struggle to recruit foreign crews during pandemic
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — With the start of the winter wheat harvest just weeks away, U.S. harvesters are struggling to get the foreign workers they usually rely on to run their combines. Embassies have been shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic and governments have closed their borders. Overseas workers who already have visas cannot get on a flight, and those who can travel would be quarantined on arrival. Harvesters are trying to hire American workers to fill the gap, but many lack the skills or desire to work in agriculture. Up to half of the workers who harvest U.S. grain crops usually are seasonal foreign workers.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TURKEY HUNTING
Not giving it up cold turkey: Bird hunters just winging it
FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has canceled dozens of spring traditions, but turkey hunting is going on largely unfettered. Forty-nine states host a spring turkey hunt every year. The birds, whose domesticated cousins grace Thanksgiving tables from Hawaii to Maine, are among America’s greatest conservation success stories. The hunt is taking on a new look in some parts of the country this year due to social distancing laws. Many states, including Maine, are requiring out-of-state residents to self quarantine for two weeks when they enter the state. Other states, including Kansas, have suspended the sale of turkey permits to non-residents to reduce spread of the coronavirus.
BORDER WALL-TEXAS
US awards border wall contract in Texas to begin in 2021
HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. government has awarded a $275 million border wall contract for construction that would begin in South Texas in January, at the start of President Donald Trump’s second term if he is re-elected. Caddell Construction Company, based in Montgomery, Alabama, won the contract to build 14 miles (22.5 kilometers) of barriers in and around Laredo, Texas, a city of 260,000 people on the Rio Grande, the river that runs between Texas and Mexico.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CITY WORKERS FURLOUGHED
Dallas furloughs city workers after virus crushes finances
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas city officials say they are furloughing about 500 employees for 2 1/2 months after the economic crash caused by the coronavirus pandemic decimated city finances. In a letter sent Friday to employees, City Manager T.C. Broadnax said the economic shutdown imposed by the outbreak of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, is expected to cause a $25 million budget shortfall this year. He said the pandemic also is expected to cause a budget shortfall in the next budget year of $73 million to $134 million. The furlough is to run from next Wednesday through July 31.
FATAL POLICE SHOOTING
Police: Man fatally shot by officer after 'violent struggle'
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say a man was fatally shot after he became involved in a “violent struggle" with an officer while being arrested for driving while intoxicated. Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard says the 48-year-old man was stopped for speeding on a freeway around 1:15 a.m. Friday. After the driver showed signs of intoxication, the officer began to place him under arrest. But police say a struggle ensued in which the suspect grabbed the officer's stun gun. Slinkard says the suspect ignored verbal commands from the officer, who then fired his gun, hitting the man at least twice.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS-SALON
Ted Cruz gets haircut at salon whose owner flouted orders
DALLAS (AP) — Republican Sen. Ted Cruz says his first haircut in three months was at Dallas salon whose owner was put in jail this week for violating emergency health orders and keeping her business open. Cruz on Friday got his hair cut at Salon à la Mode one day after owner Shelley Luther was released from jail. Luther had been behind bars for less than 48 hours after a Dallas judge sentenced her to a week in prison for defying Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency orders that did not allow hair salons to remain open. Friday was the first day barbershops and hair salon could reopen in Texas.