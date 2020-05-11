LPD Makes Arrest in Overnight Murder

The investigation has determined the male victim and Carmona were involved in an on-going dispute over a relationship with a female. They were heard having a dispute outside at the King David Trails Apartments, located at 5401 50th Street, when Carmona discharged a firearm at the male victim. The victim ran from the scene toward 50th Street when Carmona fired several additional shots, striking the victim. The victim eventually collapsed in the 4900 block of Bangor Avenue.