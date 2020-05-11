The Lubbock Tornado and today’s severe weather outlook

After an outbreak of violent nighttime tornadoes on the Texas South Plains and Panhandle barely three weeks earlier, which claimed nearly two dozen lives, a devastating tornado struck Lubbock killing 26 people. Some reports put the number at 28, but 26 is the official count. The Lubbock tornado, actually the second of two that struck the city that night, touched down around 9:30 PM southwest of the downtown and moved northeast, causing terrible loss of life and damage along its path. It lifted around the Lubbock Municipal Airport shortly after 10 PM. The tornado is believed to have passed approximately 3/4 of a mile south of the Weather Bureau Office at the airport, where a peak gust of 89 mph was measured.