Severe thunderstorms possible Monday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the South Plains this evening as a disturbance crosses the area.
Some of the storms could become severe with hail and strong wind gusts possible.
There is a very low risk of isolated tornadoes, but hail, wind and rain are the main hazards expected across our viewing area.
As the evening goes on, a line of showers and storms will track east in squall like fashion.
Strong wind gusts, lightning and heavy rainfall will be the main hazards late at night.
This activity will track out of the area after midnight.
Middle 80’s are expected Tuesday as skies clear although a few storms may redevelop across the area Tuesday afternoon in isolated coverage.
