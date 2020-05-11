1970 Tornado Survivors Recount Stories 50 Years Later

“Our house had gone up in the air and exploded and we were in the lot across the street from where our house was and my mom and my two brothers and I, we were all clumped together. My dad was, they later found him in a bar ditch face down and he had had several head contusions and he had water in his lungs. So, he passed away. Mom was a paraplegic for the remainder of her life," said Elkins.