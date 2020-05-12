AM fog, PM storms, some severe

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following yesterday’s severe storms, this morning dense fog is limiting visibility in parts of the KCBD viewing area. Late today scattered storms are likely, and some are likely to become severe.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 AM for the northern and northeastern KCBD viewing area. This includes areas such as Plainview, Ralls, Roaring Springs, and Childress. If you will be driving in the area this morning plan on additional drive-time, use your low-beam headlights, and slow down - give yourself more time to stop.
This morning's cloud cover may produce some misting or drizzle.
Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms are expected late this afternoon and evening. Much like yesterday, the initial activity is likely be late afternoon over the western viewing area (vicinity of the state line). Activity will increase early to mid-evening and gradually move eastward.
I expect some of the storms will become severe. Initially the main threat will be large hail, perhaps up to two inches in diameter. As storms develop strong wind gusts also will become likely.
Later this morning I will add more to this story and add my daily video. Please check back for updates.
