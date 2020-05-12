$1.85 billion to be allocated to cities with less than 500,000

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mayors and administrators of jurisdictions throughout Texas finally have an answer on when and how aid funds from the CARES Act will be distributed.
Gov. Greg Abbott released instructions Monday on how a combined $1.85 billion in COVID-19 money will be allocated to cities and municipalities of less than 500,000 people, according to The Texas Tribune. Included in that fund distribution would be Lubbock.
Abbott’s letter answers the question 111 Texas mayors had in how they would go about getting that money.
In the letter Abbott said cities and counties with more than 500,000 people will receive their funds directly from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Jurisdictions that do not receive direct funds from the government can apply for per capita allocations, which will be made available on a $55 per capita allotment.
During a Monday morning news conference Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said he would be meeting with Abbott and other mayors, and ask when that money could come. Prior to the Monday meeting, Pope and the 110 other Texas mayors sent a letter to Abbott, which encouraged him to get that money distributed.
The $1.85 billion comes from $11.24 billion the State of Texas received from the CARES Act in April. However, 18 other cities and counties with more than 500,000 people had a portion of the money wired directly into their accounts, Pope said.
That money can be used for grants to businesses, mortgage assistance, public health matters and matters related to health care.
