Brandon Gilbert steps down at Trinity Christian

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After spending the last five years and fifteen total at Trinity Christian, Brandon Gilbert as stepped down as the Lions' Boys Basketball Coach. He will be taking a job at Redeemer Church.
"It's a bittersweet day I told my parents and coaches. We felt like the Lord was leading us into a different season of our lives and opened up a perfect job for us at Redeemer Church."
Coach Gilbert was part of many great seasons at Trinity, including being the head coach the last three years.
"From an assistant winning a State Title in 2017 to taking over for Jeremy the last three years, its been a good run for us. It's always been about the guys."
Congrats to Coach Gilbert.
