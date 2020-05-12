City Council to host meeting in Citizens Tower

City Council to host meeting in Citizens Tower
The City of Lubbock released some new photos from Citizens Tower on Friday, Feb. 21. (Source: City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff | May 12, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT - Updated May 12 at 9:50 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council will meet Tuesday in its new home inside Citizens Tower, 1314 Ave. K.

The new city hall opened to the public on May 4 for limited services. Tuesday’s meeting will begin with a work session at 1:30 p.m.

The regular city council meeting will take place at 5 p.m.

Social distancing measures will be followed and people are encouraged to watch the meeting from home instead of attending.

The full meeting agenda can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.