City Council to host meeting in Citizens Tower

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council will meet Tuesday in its new home inside Citizens Tower, 1314 Ave. K.
The new city hall opened to the public on May 4 for limited services. Tuesday’s meeting will begin with a work session at 1:30 p.m.
The regular city council meeting will take place at 5 p.m.
Social distancing measures will be followed and people are encouraged to watch the meeting from home instead of attending.
The full meeting agenda can be found here.
