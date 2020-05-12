Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Governor orders COVID testing in nursing homes, Fauci to testify before Senate, Supreme Court to hear arguments on Trump finances

By Michael Cantu | May 12, 2020 at 6:15 AM CDT - Updated May 12 at 6:36 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Texas Governor Greg Abbot ordered COVID-19 testing for all nursing home residents and staff members.

Lubbock has six new cases of COVID, for a total of 598.

A Senate committee will have a hearing this morning on how to get Americans back to work and school.

  • The panel will hear what states are doing to ease restrictions.
  • Medical experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, will discuss the dangers of re-opening without guidelines.
  • Read more on what Facui is expected to say here: Fauci to warn nation against premature reopening

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear three cases concerning the release of President Donald Trump’s financial records.

