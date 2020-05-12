Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Texas Governor Greg Abbot ordered COVID-19 testing for all nursing home residents and staff members.
- Texas has 1,100 COVID deaths so far.
- More than 40 percent of those deaths are linked to nursing homes.
- Read more from the governor’s office here: Governor Abbott Directs TDEM, DSHS, HHSC To Test All Nursing Home Residents, Staff In Texas
Lubbock has six new cases of COVID, for a total of 598.
- There are 235 active cases but only 16 people are in the hospital.
- As of now, 308 people have recovered but another 50 people have died in the county.
- Get a detailed look here: COVID-19: City reports 6 new cases, one new death Monday, 598 total in Lubbock County
A Senate committee will have a hearing this morning on how to get Americans back to work and school.
- The panel will hear what states are doing to ease restrictions.
- Medical experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, will discuss the dangers of re-opening without guidelines.
- Read more on what Facui is expected to say here: Fauci to warn nation against premature reopening
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear three cases concerning the release of President Donald Trump’s financial records.
- Those cases also look at allegations of money laundering and the use of presidential powers when it comes to ignoring subpoenas.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: Supreme Court to hear clash over Trump tax, bank records
