Emergency crews responding to crash at I-27 and Slaton Highway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are one the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Interstate 27 and the Slaton Highway that left two people injured.
Lubbock Police say they were called to the scene around 2:15 p.m., Tuesday. They say the collision occurred in the southbound lanes of the access road.
Two people involved were injured, one with minor injuries and another with serious injuries.
Officers are on scene to direct traffic in the intersection, please avoid the area at this time.
Stay with KCBD for more details as they become available.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.