Floydada Police requesting information on home burglary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On April 27 a home burglary took place on the 300 block of W. Missouri Street in Floydada.
According to Floydada Police, an unknown individual entered the residence located at 329 W. Missouri Street by force.
The individual took several items inside the residence, including firearms.
The Floydada Police Department is requesting information pertaining to this incident.
If you have information, please contact the Floydada Police Department or Floydada County Sheriff’s Office at 806-983-2834 or 806-983-4901.
