Former Lubbock police chief finalist for chief’s job in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - Greg Stevens, the long-time Lubbock police officer and former police chief, is one of five finalists up for the police chief in the City of Amarillo.
The city released its list of the five on Monday. Among other candidates are Stan Standridge, with the Abilene Police Department; Brad McKeone, deputy chief of police in Coral Springs, Florida; Ken Funtek, an Amarillo police officer; and Martin Birkenfeld Jr., also with Amarillo PD.
Stevens is currently the police chief in Rockport, near Corpus Christi. He announced in April of 2019 he was retiring from LPD to take that job.
Before leaving Lubbock Stevens was with the police department for nearly 30 years. He joined in 1992 and served as assistant chief of police from 2014 to 2015. In August of 2015 became the chief of police.
Amarillo anticipates it will announce the final pick for the chief’s position by the end of May.
Related Link: City of Amarillo announces 5 police chief finalists
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.